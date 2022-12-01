December Newsletter

Between the Threads

December 1st Newsletter.

Who doesn’t love this time of year? The sights and sounds of the holidays are even better because we are surrounded by family and friends. Quite often during this time of year, we stop and remind ourselves of the things and people that matter most to us. We take the time to appreciate the beauty that surrounds us and makes us happy. Over the years, through good times, special memories, and difficult times we have family, friends and yes, needlepoint to turn to. Our needlepoint takes us away from challenging days, marks important memories and events in our lives and the lives of our loved ones and gives us joy and happiness. Gratitude fills our heart. We give thanks for family, friends, and our lives, however we think every stitcher would agree, needlepoint is not far behind.

Looking towards 2023, exciting things are happening. We have begun a yearlong stitch club partnering with shops across the country. Our inspiration is Kam Wenzloff’s beautiful creation, Layers of Leaves. Her wreath would be welcomed on anyone’s door. Stitchers will be meeting in person at shops as well as virtually. The goal is to promote and build community within our needlepoint world. The partnering shops are opening their doors and giving our stitchers a place to build fellowship and enjoy our love of needlepoint. We can’t thank these shops enough for joining us. We hope this is one of many stitch clubs and partnerships with our local needlepoint shops moving forward. Come stitch with us! There is always room for another friend.

January/February issue is our first issue. You will notice a new tag line under our Magazine header, Needlepoint Now…. anytime, anyplace. That pretty much sums it up, doesn’t it? We are so excited to be part of this needlepoint community. We are sure this issue won’t disappoint. Gorgeous canvases and designs fill the pages that will inspire us all. We will be asking shops across the country to help us stitch guide and share their talents. What could be better? Wait till you see what our talented shops come up with over the year.

Our cover is Alice Peterson’s Hexagon and Flowers. It is filled with flowers and geometrics, stitch guided by Pam Miller, owner of The Edwardian Needle. Heart Stripe by Sew Much Fun is one to make anyone smile. It is a smaller design, and we can imagine it as a pillow, box, or on a tote. This piece is stitch guided by Cindy of Cindy’s Needle Art. Griffin Design’s Blue Hydrangeas is a vertical standup that can serve as a bookend or just a decorative piece on a shelf or table. In the spirit of the season, Luis Nunez’s, Copo de Nieve, will help you create a snowflake heirloom. Certainly, a treasure that would be something to keep out all season. A sampler designed and stitch guided by Michele Herron, owner of Bristly Thistle, gives us a chance to use different stitches and create a square design for you or a special someone.

We are so happy to have Tony Minieri as part of our magazine. He will share his take on techniques. He is certainly a welcomed talent. Our articles will cover everything from techniques, and special stitches to gold work. Ellen Johnson’s highlight of a stitch gives you all you need to know to put it to good use. Anne Marie Carr’s, Glittering Goldwork, along with Anne Stradal’s article which talks about simplicity in stitching to achieve a great affect, always is a special treat. We are fortunate to have a group of wonderful writers filling our pages with their experiences, and vast knowledge. Make yourself comfy, and pour yourself a cup of tea and learn across the pages. Have something to share? We want to hear from you. Send in articles and interesting pieces that can be shared with all. We want to hear what you have to share with this community!

Our website is offering many new resources. We encourage you to check out our webpage and our social media. Be on the lookout for postings and support to all our stitchers. Come to the website and find out what is going on in shops. Our advertisers will have a chance to not only appear in the magazine, but also on our website. There you can find out what is going on in their shops. You will find trunk shows, classes, special events, and sales. Want to know where to find a shop while traveling? Our page lists shop locations to help us all while we travel. We urge you to support our shops that support our magazine and our beloved art. Join us in supporting our Brick and Mortars. Without them …. our stash would be a little smaller and our heirlooms not as colorful. Be sure to tell our advertisers you saw them in the magazine, because of them, we get to present you with pages filled with all aspects of our industry.

We, here at Needlepoint Now, wish each one of you a holiday season filled with the love of family and friends. May the year be filled with happiness, good health, and plenty of stitching.

We look forward to walking into 2023 with you all!

Andrea, Marisa, and Karen

