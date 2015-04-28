There is only one word to describe the May/June cover—YUMMY!

The May/June 2015 issue will be mailed tomorrow. There are many great articles and projects in this issue but the cover is just yummy. The photoshoot for the cover smelled and tasted great because many oranges, grapefruits, lemons and limes were used. We love it when we get to eat the props when we are finished with the photography. At least this time the props were from a healthy food group.

If you don’t receive your copy of the May/June issue by May 29th, call the office (541) 9135-0238 and we will send you a replacement copy.