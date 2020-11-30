TEST-Stitching Maintains Sanity

Lately I feel like for the past 8 months our lives have turned into a bad science fiction show. We have this strange virus that came from bats that is killing our species or at the least making us deathly sick. I’m pretty sure we will all have to start wearing hazmat suits soon. We already are rocking the mandatory masks. There is rioting and violence in our cities, out of control fires in our forested areas and hurricanes wreaking havoc to our coastal states. I’m sure there is enough material here for at least a season or two of a bad TV series.

Scene: Magazine publisher sitting at her computer for hours on end trying to produce an issue of Needlepoint Now but looking for any interesting distraction she can find because she has become quite bored with the computer. She taps away on the keyboard recording the day’s events. Captain’s log, 10.26.20. Nothing much to report. We are in month 8 of lockdown. Experiencing no symptoms of the virus but have high levels of exasperation due to lack of social time with friends and family. I am blaming the lack of social interaction as the cause of trouble focusing and staying on task. I am currently working on at least nine needlepoint projects at one time. I’m pretty sure I am breaking some needlepoint rule that pertains to the percent of finished projects versus started projects, but I don’t care. I’m looking for any little bit of excitement that I can scrounge up and starting a project seems to be the fastest/easiest way for me to maintain my sanity while practicing social distancing or, as I have come to call it, social isolation. I shouldn’t complain. I don’t live alone. At least I have a husband, three dogs, one cat, seven ducks and a pond full of koi to keep me company. I feel sorry for people who are going…….