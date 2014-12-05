Stitching Games 2014

Stitching Games 2014

Posted on: 12-5-2014

This year I participated in the Stitcher.ning.com Stitching Games. We published an article about the games earlier this year in the January/February 2014 issue. The games are a wonderful motivator for stitchers to complete a painted canvas that they have been dreaming about. It is the brain child of Ruth Schmuff and K.B.

The goal of the game is to stitch a canvas over the course of 11 months. The 1st of each month, K.B. reaches into her can of clues and withdraws a word that the participants in the game have to use to interpret an area of their canvas. There isn’t a wrong way to interpret a clue, but the area must be completed by the end of the month and a photo of the area must be posted with the interpretation. Prizes are awarded, I got one for squeaking in just under the wire. Now all of the finished canvases have been posted and it’s time to vote. Anyone can vote by going to https://www.notyourgrandmothersneedlepoint.com/2014/12/stitcherie-games-2014.html and pick their favorite canvas. Voting ends on December 15 so please take a look and vote! The selection this year is amazing. My canvas, just in case you wanted to know, is The Little Black Dress by Pippin.
final photo

