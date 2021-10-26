October Newsletter

It is officially Fall here in Oregon because it has started raining! Oregonians breathe a big sigh of relief when the dry season is over with because we know we made it through another fire season. For me it means I get more time to stitch. Everyone knows it rains a lot in Oregon and we only get 4 to 5 months of dry weather a year. By the end of Spring, I can’t wait for dry days to get outside to ride my bike and play in my garden. By October I’m done with gardening and outdoor bike riding and want an excuse to curl up in front of the fire with my needlepoint. The November/December issue will soon be in your mailboxes, and it has some great projects and articles to keep you entertained. The cover features Rosary Mary, a canvas by Love You More with a stitch guide by Laura Taylor. Deux Bijoux Bijoux made a fantastic display for this piece making this a trifecta win for these ladies. You won’t want to miss it. Ever want to jump in and try one of those canvas clubs? Alice Peterson has a Halloween Tea Party set that Osterville Needlepoint is offering as a club. To give you a small taste of what a club is all about we have two of the five pieces in this issue for you to sink your teeth in. What would Christmas be without a Petite Stocking from Pat Mazu. Her stockings have become an important part of my holiday traditions. I love stitching them and often use threads from my stash. This year’s stocking is called Stripes and it will work up quickly. If you can finish them yourself, you can make up a few for gifts for this year! Ada Hayden of EyeCandy Needleart is back with a wonderful Crystal Christmas Tree. This design is truly elegant. I think it would make a wonderful center piece on a table if finished as a stand up. I might make a few in different sizes for my own table. Finger Step Designs always challenges us with new techniques and this time they have a small project on shading. Shaded Squares is a lesson on how to blend threads to achieve color values ranging from light to dark. It is a fun way to experiment with color values. Patty Paints has a line of 3” circle canvases that can be self-finished and turned into a variety of items ranging from an ornament to a pillow. Because they are small and work up quickly, they are perfect for gift giving during the holiday season. Because of the lack of workers during the pandemic we have all been experiencing problems getting painted canvases that we order. Nancy Young, owner of Elizabeth Bradley and Needlepoint.com has invested in new technology that produces a high-quality precision-printed canvas to market. Read all about it in this issue. We have a follow up article on a very special lady that we featured in 2005. Patty Silver has a severe visual impairment, but she doesn’t let that stop her from designing her own needlepoint canvases. We have had a great response To Donna LaGanga Brandeis series, The Wedding of Max and Mable and we are flattered. I’ve had requests to show photos of the bride and groom, so I am including them for you. Mable is my special girl who always hangs out with me. She spends her day under my desk while I work. Max is a total Mama’s boy who is glued to Donna’s side if she is home. Thank you all for your support of their silly story of marriage. To this day they have never met face to face since Max lives in Connecticut and Mabel lives in Oregon, but you never know! Until next time, Magazine publisher, Out! Elizabeth