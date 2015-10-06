New Club by Amy Bunger



True confession: I have a very bad track record when it comes to needlepoint clubs. I get so excited when I sign up for one but, I have to say, I am a fickle stitcher and the excitement quickly wears off when the next class or club comes along. I have probably signed up for no less than a dozen clubs in the past. It all started with a Gay Ann Rogers mystery sampler. I loved the first one and probably have less than six hours of work to complete it, but the second Gay Ann Rogers mystery sampler arrived so I put the first one aside to work on it. Then there was the Petei Santa club, Tony Minieri’s mystery sampler, Amy’s Haunted House and the Halloweenies, Pain in the Tudors, AND, O Henry!, Family Arts Needlework had a cute ornament series and then the cute village that Ruth Schmuff did … Oh and not to forget the Patti Mann Nativity set that the French Knot is having. I’m sure I’m forgetting a few but you get my point.

It’s a sickness. I can’t help it. I’m weak. But I just got my first installment of Amy Bunger’s new club, Pumpkin Parade, which is a very cute canvas by Melissa Shirley of witches carrying pumpkins down the street. There are black cats, a haunted house and more. It is a darling piece and I know Amy will wow me with fun stitches. I am determined to stay up with the club. By announcing this publicly, I’m sure to keep on track this time. Two of my close stitching friends, Joanne and Kristin are also signed up for the club and we have made a pact to encourage each other as we work through this piece.

The package arrived yesterday and I already have it stretched on bars and I have scanned through the directions. So far so good. Maybe tonight I’ll even take my first stitch.