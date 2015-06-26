It’s hotter than Hades here and I’m going to hit the beach

The forecast for tomorrow is temperatures over 100°. That’s hot for Oregonians so I’m doing what any sensible person would do, I’m packing a picnic and heading to the beach. I have the perfect piece to stitch while I am enjoying the sea breeze and digging my toes in the sand. It’s on the cover of the July/August issue, Annie Lane’s Finding Agnes with a really great stitch guide by Vicky De Angelis. But if dogs and sand aren’t your thing, don’t worry, there are lots of fun projects in this issue to choose from.

We have another wonderful charted piece by Diane Grant called Phoenix Panel, Fish Cleaners by Julie Pischke with a stitch guide by Natasha Higgins, Peacock Square by Martina Dey, Uncle Sam the 3D patriotic turkey by Sew Much Fun, Sutherland Stitch Color Study by Kandace Thomas, the next installment of The 12 Tribes of Israel and another one of Susan Portra’s Holiday Ornaments.

Be sure to check out the July/August issue which mails out on Monday, June 29th, and kick back, stay cool and enjoy a good summer stitch.

If you haven’t found it in your mailboxes by the end of July, give us a call (541) 935-0238.