I have got to get better at blogging!

I say this every time I post about a new issue and I realize that the last time I posted was when I announced the last issue. I don’t know why it is so hard for me to find time to blog, all I do know is that I have to get better at it.

I live a somewhat boring life most of the time and figure that the only one who would want to hear about it would be someone with insomnia. I get up at 6 am, get dressed and the poodles and I head to the office where I drink as much coffee as I can before my self imposed noon caffeine cutoff time. I try to get in the office first so I can hear myself think for an hour before the rest of the staff arrives. That doesn’t always work out though. Carol, the advertising director, is also an early bird. But she usually isn’t really awake when she arrives so she is pretty quiet first thing in the morning.

Most of my day is spent in front of my computer either writing, charting or laying out the pages of the magazine. The days that are much more interesting are photo shoot days. That’s when I set up the set, pull out all of the props and play with the beautiful pieces that will be featured in the next issue of the magazine. I’ll try to blog more about that at a later time when I can go into detail.

But back to the subject. We just send the September/October 2014 issue to the printer. It should start arriving in mailboxes by the second week in September. If you don’t receive your copy by September 30th give us a call and we will send you a replacement copy. The office phone number is (541) 935-0238. We are open from 9 am until 5 pm PST.

My goal is to blog again before I’m announcing the next issue. Baby steps. We have to start small to change a behavior right?